Eminence Capital LP Buys 491,641 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 2.85% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $145,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after buying an additional 291,833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 243,409 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $93.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

