Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$963,300.00, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.50.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

