Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

APD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.80. 369,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.16. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.