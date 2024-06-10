Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 169,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $40,471,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,857. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

