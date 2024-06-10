Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.61. The stock had a trading volume of 421,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,956. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.33 and its 200-day moving average is $311.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.