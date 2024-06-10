Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,409,932. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.