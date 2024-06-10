Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 950 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $237.23. The stock had a trading volume of 164,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $240.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.26.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

