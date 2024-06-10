Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,692 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.99. 732,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

