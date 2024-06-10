Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,028 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock worth $1,141,265,387. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

