Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.7% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.19. 2,450,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,231. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

