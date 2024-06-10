Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $538.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.08. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.