Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 3.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.02. 69,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 841,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $36,987.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $36,987.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at $666,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock worth $239,495. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

