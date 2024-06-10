Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

