Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Dan Zugelder Sells 18,870 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.8 %

DT stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

