Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Dan Zugelder Sells 18,870 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynatrace Stock Down 1.8 %
DT stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
