Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $2.45 on Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $430.30 million and $20.95 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00003511 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,024,194,141 coins and its circulating supply is 175,306,208 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,024,093,728 with 174,962,759 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.53479371 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,840,269.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.