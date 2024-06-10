Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NAPA. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio

In related news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

