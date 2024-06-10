DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

