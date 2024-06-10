Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 527,350 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,372,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 104,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

