Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 146,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$12.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.73.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

