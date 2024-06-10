Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Trading Down 4.9 %
Delta Apparel stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Apparel
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.