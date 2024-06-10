Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 4.9 %

Delta Apparel stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.01. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.