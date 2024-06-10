DCC’s (DCC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,700 ($85.84) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,700 ($73.03) to GBX 5,800 ($74.31) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($89.69) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($80.11).

Get DCC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCC

DCC Stock Down 1.5 %

DCC Increases Dividend

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,635 ($72.20) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,645.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,659.57. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,145 ($53.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,075 ($77.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 133.53 ($1.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,969.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($71.88), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($146,629.08). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.