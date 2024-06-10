Danaos Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Danaos has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $26.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
Danaos Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of DAC opened at $94.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36. Danaos has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Danaos Company Profile
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
