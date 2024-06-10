DA Davidson Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

Couchbase Price Performance

Insider Activity at Couchbase

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $902.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $123,624.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 70,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

