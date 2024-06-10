CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 111,529 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. 7,934,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

