CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3,191.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 338,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

