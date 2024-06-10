Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.48. 296,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

