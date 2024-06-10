Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423,917 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Unilever worth $147,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 452,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Unilever by 9.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 981,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,241. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

