Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 659,016 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $184,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE DUK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.39. 548,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,604. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
