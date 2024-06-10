Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $170.38 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,885,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,345,034 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $170,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 109,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. 3,473,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,235,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

