Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $53.99. 5,696,705 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

