CTS (NYSE:CTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Sidoti cut CTS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTS by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

