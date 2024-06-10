Crosslink Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Crosslink Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 2.8% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1 %

MELI traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,601.88. The company had a trading volume of 170,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,573.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,606.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

