Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is Cadian Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares during the quarter. Criteo comprises about 4.3% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 7.51% of Criteo worth $107,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Criteo by 6.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,157 shares of company stock worth $1,753,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 214,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,982. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

