Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $76,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Equinix by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,456,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 277.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after acquiring an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Up 0.8 %

EQIX traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $759.73. The stock had a trading volume of 132,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

