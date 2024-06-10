Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

