Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $32.72 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $32,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,192. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

