Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $180.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $180,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.42. 1,084,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $264.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

