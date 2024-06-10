Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $43,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,584,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.30. 128,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

