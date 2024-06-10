Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 181,396 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $29,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,611,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 252,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.19. 245,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,499. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

