Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.14. 416,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,182,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at $17,709,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,663,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,284,890.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,558,079. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

