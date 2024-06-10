Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $26.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.83 and a beta of 2.20. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $755,414.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares in the company, valued at $20,445,324.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,887 shares of company stock worth $16,558,079. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $22,535,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

