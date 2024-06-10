Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

BASE stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,200. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

