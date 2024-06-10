Corsair Capital Management L.P. Takes $1 Million Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bel Fuse accounts for about 0.3% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $822.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.39. Bel Fuse Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.