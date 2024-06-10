Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,692 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 357,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 310,245 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 698,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,268. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.