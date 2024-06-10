Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,400 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.13.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

