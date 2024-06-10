Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,075 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group accounts for about 2.5% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Janus International Group worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,103,000. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 688,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 549,515 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,400,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

