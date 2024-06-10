Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OPY stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $480.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on OPY

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.