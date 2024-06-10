Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $23.93 Million Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,320 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies makes up approximately 7.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.03% of Mirion Technologies worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,257. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

