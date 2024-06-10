Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Holdings Raised by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,808 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Core & Main worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 361,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 230,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $4,744,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 183,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE CNM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 2,202,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,084. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
