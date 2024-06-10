Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 420420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.20 ($0.94).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 29.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The firm has a market cap of £573.18 million, a PE ratio of 813.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,755.16). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

